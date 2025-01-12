Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 18,573.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 100.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.7 %

BOOT opened at $155.95 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

