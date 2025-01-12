Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

United Rentals stock opened at $671.35 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $536.83 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

