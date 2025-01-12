Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

