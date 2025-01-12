Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $369.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.20.

NYSE BIO opened at $341.86 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

