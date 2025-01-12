Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,366 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,670,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 811.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $189.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.27 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

