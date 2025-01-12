Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,024 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

