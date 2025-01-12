Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

