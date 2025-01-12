Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

