Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,554 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after buying an additional 1,529,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,983,000 after buying an additional 1,369,981 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

