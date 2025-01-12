Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,895,000 after buying an additional 606,358 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $34,178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,390,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

