Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.94.

DE opened at $408.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

