Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gentex by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,689 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 617,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 327.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 370,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 905,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

