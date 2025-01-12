IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

