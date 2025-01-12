Guggenheim Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Neutral

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 66.3 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

