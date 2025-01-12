Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 2,438,974 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,296,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,969,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 758,599 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $16,817,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

