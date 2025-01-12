EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

