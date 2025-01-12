ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Solventum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Solventum by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

