ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after buying an additional 1,286,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8,645.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3,738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 726,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 637,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,733,000 after purchasing an additional 528,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.11 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

