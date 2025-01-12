Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,468 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,145,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $228.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

