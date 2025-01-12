950 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

