ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 674,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

