Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,970 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,026,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,502,000 after acquiring an additional 198,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,916 shares of company stock worth $33,953,757 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $299.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

