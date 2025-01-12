ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 195.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,556 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 20.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,433 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

