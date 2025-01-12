1,500 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 97,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

