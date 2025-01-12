ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 225.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

