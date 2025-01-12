ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

