ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 180 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $7,129,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPUU opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $159.69.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

