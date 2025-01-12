McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.4% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

MCK stock opened at $581.73 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

