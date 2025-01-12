ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $106,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,632,604 shares in the company, valued at $739,206,030.96. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.