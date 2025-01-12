ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.