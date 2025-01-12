ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend
