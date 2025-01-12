ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0962 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

