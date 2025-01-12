ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,583.21. This represents a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

