ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.