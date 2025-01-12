ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $100.77 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.67. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

