ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

