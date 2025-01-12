Barclays PLC Buys 34,821 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 141.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 234,148 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $954.42 million, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.40.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

