ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

