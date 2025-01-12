ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 688.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,603,000 after acquiring an additional 712,228 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 694,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

