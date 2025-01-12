Barclays PLC Purchases 688,625 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FuboTV by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In other FuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $109,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,846.02. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,951,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,948. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $5.11 on Friday. FuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

