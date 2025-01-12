ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.59 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

