ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $108,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of XBI opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.