ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $141,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $741,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 219,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

