FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $270.59 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.69.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $321.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

