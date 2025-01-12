ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,254.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $800.76 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,237.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.