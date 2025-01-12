ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 364.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.