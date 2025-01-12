ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $193,000 in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 301,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

