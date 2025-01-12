ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $321,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,649,000 after buying an additional 6,721,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,943,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14,611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10,033.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,386 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $117.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

