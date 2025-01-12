iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

