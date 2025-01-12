4,173 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

