ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $787,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

